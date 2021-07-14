Home / News / Technology News / TECNO POVA 2 teased in India; launch imminent
TECNO POVA 2 teased in India; launch imminent

Harshita Malik
TECNO POVA 2 teased in India; launch imminent
TECNO POVA 2 to be launched in India soon

TECNO is working to launch its POVA 2 smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion Holdings India (parent company of TECNO), has teased the rear panel design and key features of the handset. To recall, POVA 2 was launched in the Philippines last month with a 6.9-inch display, a Helio G85 processor, quad cameras, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Here is the teaser

It offers a Full-HD+ LCD display

TECNO POVA 2 measures 9.62mm in thickness

The TECNO POVA 2 features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a textured design and a quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Polar Silver, Power Blue, and Dazzle Black color options.

The phone offers a 48MP main camera

The TECNO POVA 2 bears a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP 'AI sensor.' For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

The TECNO POVA 2 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based HiOS and houses a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

TECNO POVA 2: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the TECNO POVA 2 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. In the Philippines, its 6GB/128GB model costs PHP 7,990 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

