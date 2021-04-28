Home / News / Science News / TECNO SPARK 7 Pro, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, announced
TECNO SPARK 7 Pro, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, announced

Surbhi Shah
Apr 28, 2021
As an addition to its SPARK 7 series of smartphones, TECNO has unveiled its SPARK 7 Pro model.

The highlights of the device include a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It is offered in three storage configurations and four color options.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The device flaunts a 90Hz punch-hole display

TECNO SPARK 7 Pro features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel. It houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication, on the rear.

The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is available in four shades: Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Neon Dream, and Magnetic Black.

There is an 8MP selfie camera

TECNO SPARK 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a depth lens, and an "AI camera". For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP snapper on the front.

It boots HiOS 7.5 based on Android 11

TECNO SPARK 7 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and an FM radio receiver.

TECNO SPARK 7 Pro: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the TECNO SPARK 7 Pro are yet to be announced. However, if it comes to India, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 12,000.

