TECNO SPARK 7 Pro to be launched on May 25

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 21, 2021, 06:01 pm

TECNO SPARK 7 Pro to debut in India next week

TECNO is all set to launch its latest SPARK 7 series smartphone, called the SPARK 7 Pro in India on May 25. It will be available for purchase via Amazon. To recall, the handset was unveiled in the global markets last month. It comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone is offered in four color variants

The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in Neon Dream, Alps Blue, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main sensor, a secondary depth shooter, and a tertiary AI lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It is powered by a Helio G80 processor

The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

TECNO SPARK 7 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the TECNO SPARK 7 Pro in India will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for May 25. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 10,000. The handset will be available via Amazon.