TECNO SPARK 7 to debut in India on April 9

The phone will offer a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
TECNO SPARK 7 will sport a waterdrop notch design with a slim bottom bezel. The textured back panel will house a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The display details of the handset are unknown as of now but it may bear a 6.8-inch HD+ screen. It is expected to be offered in Green, Black, and Blue color options.
Cameras
It will support Slo-Mo video recording
TECNO SPARK 7 will pack a dual rear camera setup and a single selfie snapper. However, the specifications of the sensors are unclear as of now.
For videos, it is said to offer a time-lapse video mode for both the front and rear cameras with speeds ranging from 15x to 5,400x. It will also support Video Bokeh and Slo-Mo recording.
Internals
It will draw power from a Helio G85 chipset
TECNO SPARK 7 will reportedly be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it may run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Twitter Post
The phone will offer up to 41 days stand-by time
Information
TECNO SPARK 7: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the TECNO SPARK 7 will be announced at the April 9 launch event. However, it is tipped to cost under Rs. 10,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon.