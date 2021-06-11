TECNO SPARK 7T goes official in India at Rs. 9,000

Chinese smartphone maker TECNO has introduced its SPARK 7T model in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and will go on sale starting June 15. As for the key highlights, the handset offers a 6.5-inch screen, a unique design on the rear panel, a 48MP dual rear camera system, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

There is a fingerprint reader on the back

The TECNO SPARK 7T features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, and a pixel density of 269ppi. It is offered in three color variants.

The phone has an 8MP front camera

The TECNO SPARK 7T sports a dual rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP shooter.

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The TECNO SPARK 7T draws power from an octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and houses a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

TECNO SPARK 7T: Pricing and availability

TECNO SPARK 7T is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the solo 4GB/64GB model. It will be up for grabs starting June 15 at 12pm via Amazon. Buyers will get an extra Rs. 1,000 off with a coupon that should be available on the product page.