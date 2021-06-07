Home / News / Science News / TECNO SPARK 7T to debut in India on June 11
TECNO SPARK 7T to debut in India on June 11

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 12:06 pm
TECNO SPARK 7T to debut in India on June 11
TECNO SPARK 7T will be launched in India on June 11

As an upgraded version of its SPARK 7 smartphone, TECNO will launch the SPARK 7T in India on June 11, the company has confirmed. Separately, Amazon has created a microsite for the phone, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. The webpage has also revealed some key specifications such as a 6,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and dual rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport an HD+ screen

The TECNO SPARK 7T will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, and a pixel density of 269ppi. It will be offered in three colors.

There will be a 48MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK 7T will be equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP primary sensor and an AI lens. On the front, an 8MP selfie shooter is expected.

The device will run on Android 11

The TECNO SPARK 7T will draw power from an octa-core processor, combined with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and will house a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

TECNO SPARK 7T: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the TECNO SPARK 7T will be announced at the time of launch, which will take place on June 11. However, it will be priced under Rs. 10,000. The smartphone will be up for grabs exclusively via Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will cost around Rs. 23,000

