TECNO launches SPARK GO 2021 in India at Rs. 7,300

Last updated on Jul 01, 2021

TECNO has launched the 2021 version of its SPARK GO smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs. 7,299 and will be up for purchase starting July 7 via Amazon. The key highlights of the TECNO SPARK GO 2021 are its 6.52-inch screen, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

It sports an HD+ TFT display

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a rectangular dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in three color options.

There is a 13MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11 (Go edition)

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 draws power from a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition)-based HiOS 7.6 and houses a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

TECNO SPARK GO 2021: Pricing and availability

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,299 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. However, as part of an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs. 6,699. The sale will start on July 7 at 12pm via Amazon.