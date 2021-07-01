Home / News / Technology News / TECNO launches SPARK GO 2021 in India at Rs. 7,300
Technology

TECNO launches SPARK GO 2021 in India at Rs. 7,300

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 01:36 pm
TECNO launches SPARK GO 2021 in India at Rs. 7,300
TECNO SPARK GO 2021 launched in India

TECNO has launched the 2021 version of its SPARK GO smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs. 7,299 and will be up for purchase starting July 7 via Amazon. The key highlights of the TECNO SPARK GO 2021 are its 6.52-inch screen, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

It sports an HD+ TFT display

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a rectangular dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in three color options.

Information

There is a 13MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11 (Go edition)

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 draws power from a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition)-based HiOS 7.6 and houses a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

TECNO SPARK GO 2021: Pricing and availability

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,299 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. However, as part of an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs. 6,699. The sale will start on July 7 at 12pm via Amazon.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra adjudged best smartphone of 2021

Latest News

Despite rare emotional-plea, court retains Britney Spears's father as conservator

Entertainment

Gulshan Kumar murder case: Bombay HC upholds Dawood aide's conviction

India

CFMOTO launches 2021 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT bikes in India

Auto

Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo appointed by Tottenham Hotspur

Sports

Citizens irked over suspension of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai

Mumbai

Latest Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A22 goes official in India at Rs. 18,500

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F22 to debut in India on July 6

Technology

Rivaling Xiaomi, TCL launches three high-end 4K televisions in India

Technology

Mi 11 Lite records Rs. 200 crore business in India

Technology

HP announces its lightest consumer laptop yet

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

TECNO SPARK GO 2021's India debut set for July 1

Technology

TECNO Phantom X, with dual selfie cameras, goes official

Technology

TECNO SPARK 7T goes official in India at Rs. 9,000

Technology

TECNO SPARK 7T to debut in India on June 11

Technology
Trending Topics