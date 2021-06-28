TECNO SPARK GO 2021's India debut set for July 1

TECNO Mobile will launch a new budget smartphone, called the SPARK GO 2021, in India on July 1, the company has confirmed. Separately, Amazon has created a microsite for the handset, revealing its design and key specifications. The SPARK GO 2021 will offer an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, dual 4G VoLTE, and Bluetooth audio sharing support. Here's our roundup.

There will be a fingerprint sensor on the back

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a rectangular dual camera module, a textured design, and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device shall bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in three color variants.

The phone will pack an 8MP selfie camera

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 will sport a dual rear camera arrangement, including a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it will get an 8MP front-facing snapper.

It will boot Android 11 (Go edition)

The TECNO SPARK GO 2021 will reportedly draw power from a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 (Go edition)-based HiOS 7.6 and house a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

TECNO SPARK GO 2021: Pricing and availability

TECNO will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the SPARK GO 2021 on July 1. The announcement will take place at 12pm on Amazon. We expect the handset to cost around Rs. 7,000.