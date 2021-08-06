TikTok confirms that it is testing a new Stories feature

Aug 06, 2021

On one hand, Twitter has discontinued its "stories" feature called Fleets while on the other hand, popular short video app TikTok has confirmed that it is developing a feature called TikTok Stories that should work just like Instagram Stories. The new feature is currently undergoing testing with a small subset of users in markets outside the US. Here are more details.

Matt Navarra first spotted TikTok's new feature in testing

In an email sent to The Verge, TikTok confirmed that the feature, first spotted by Matt Navarra on Twitter, is actually in the pipeline. Notably, the new TikTok Stories feature will join the existing list of storytelling tools including Duets, Live, and Stitch that the platform offers. Stories will not be replacing any of the aforementioned features.

Here's how TikTok Stories feature is expected to function

Like Instagram, TikTok Stories will vanish in 24 hours

Just like Instagram Stories, TikTok Stories will disappear in 24 hours and users will be able to see who watched their Stories and who commented on them. On TikTok, the new Stories feature will reportedly be accessible by swiping left on the main feed, or by tapping on the person's avatar. For now, a lot relies on how the feature is implemented.

Story creation tools include a variety of interactive elements

In order to share their own Stories, users would need to hit the Create button on the left sidebar. TikTok has positioned the new feature as a mode of storytelling replete with a variety of interactive elements, including captions, music, and text. Stories were introduced by Snapchat in 2013. Since then it has been mimicked by almost every social media platform.

TikTok hasn't said if and when Stories will go public

At present, TikTok's Stories appear to be available to a large number of creators on the platform, although the concept is still being tested. However, the company hasn't yet confirmed a tentative timeline or release date when the feature would become available to users around the world. In fact, it isn't even clear if TikTok will make the feature public, although that's very likely.