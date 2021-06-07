Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 07:45 pm

Jane Manchun Wong suggests that Twitter is developing a new monetization avenue—Super Follow

Shortly after unveiling the Twitter Blue subscription model, the microblogging platform has resumed work on exploring another monetization avenue, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. She had recently tweeted that Twitter is working on the application process for Super Follow. Showcased earlier this year at an investors' call, Super Follow is a cross between Patreon and Substack, allowing Twitterati to charge their followers.

Shifting priorities

Super Follow becomes second noteworthy feature targeting monetizable users

At the presentation for investors in February, Twitter provided a brief look at what it had envisioned for Super Follow. At the time, the feature was expected to allow users to put tweets, Twitter Spaces content, and media behind a paywall. We highlighted that Super Follow breaks away from Twitter's tradition of shying away from monetization and disrupting the platform's open nature.

Do you know?

Users would need 10,000+ followers to enable Super Follows

Wong suggests that Twitter is developing an application for Super Follow. She says that to be eligible for the feature, users must have at least 10,000 followers and be 18+. Additionally, the users should have posted at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days.

Categorized content

Categories for 'Adult content,' OnlyFans spotted besides other common platforms

Wong observed that those who use Super Follow would have to categorize content they post. Besides common content categories such as Facebook, Substack, Patreon, Twitch, and YouTube, Wong also spotted distinct categories for "Adult content" and OnlyFans. The OnlyFans allows adult entertainers to directly interact with fans and provide content on a subscription or pay-per-view basis. Twitter didn't comment on Wong's latest findings.

Twitter Post

Jane Manchun Wong's tweet sharing fresh details about Super Follow

Twitter could add more subscriber benefits before Super Follow launch

Wong's latest screenshots suggest that Twitter's Super Follow feature would give Super Followers access to special labels in addition to the exclusive tweets. She suggests that Twitter may add more benefits for subscribers before the feature is launched globally. Interestingly, Wong had accurately predicted the features and pricing for Twitter Blue months before launch. This adds credibility to the latest leak detailing Super Follows.