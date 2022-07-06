Technology

Slack features: Top 5 tips and tricks you should know

Slack is a messaging platform meant for use in the workplace. It allows users to collaborate with their colleagues working both on-site as well as remotely. However, akin to other modes of communication, things can get messy and distracting thereby hampering work. Here are some tips and tricks to help you and your team get the most out of Slack.

Tip #1 Always set clear goals and use threads in conversations

Always create Slack channels depending on the team's requirements (why and when they require it). They can serve various purposes such as birthday/anniversary announcements, daily updates, appointments, and more. Also, to ensure that a conversation does not stray from a specific topic, using threads is a must. Use them and the direct messages (DMs) will not get cluttered.

Tip #2 Use a select number of dedicated channels

It is important to have dedicated channels to avoid an overload of unnecessary information. They also aid in preventing users from missing out on key announcements. However, having dedicated channels is like a double-edged sword. If there are too many, you will get notified about everything under the sun. Too less, then it is as good as using nothing.

Tip #3 Get in touch using mentions and emojis

If you are working on a time-sensitive project and want to draw the attention of a specific person in Slack, mention their username preceded by an @ symbol. They will be immediately notified. Meanwhile, emojis are known to be fun. However, here they can be used instead of short messages to avoid cluttering conversations in a channel.

Tip #4 Use Huddles for quick meetings

Whenever complicated issues arise, it is better to discuss them with your colleagues. You can use the Huddles feature to quickly get on a call. This will help save time that would be wasted in typing lengthy paragraphs. If the matter is more serious, set up a face-to-face meeting or opt for an asynchronous shared document where everybody can contribute.

Information Pause notifications to avoid distractions

Constant pings from DMs and channels can distract you while working on something. To notify others that your task requires utmost focus, you can either pause notifications or set yourself as 'away.'