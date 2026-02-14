Top AI researchers are leaving their jobs for good reasons

Hitzig helped shape how OpenAI builds and prices its models. In her New York Times essay, she warned that ads could mean "Advertising built on that archive creates a potential for manipulating users in ways we don't have the tools to understand," raising big questions about privacy and trust in AI.

The bigger picture: an exodus of experts

OpenAI recently shut down its Mission Alignment team and saw several leaders depart.

Across the industry, researchers at Anthropic have also quit over safety worries and concerns about where AI is headed, while departures at xAI did not publicly cite safety concerns.

The message: many experts aren't comfortable with how fast things are changing—or who benefits most from those changes.