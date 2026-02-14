Top AI researchers are leaving their jobs for good reasons
Zoe Hitzig, a researcher at OpenAI, has left the company after it decided to add ads to ChatGPT.
She's worried this move could let companies use people's private thoughts for targeted ads.
Her exit highlights a bigger trend—many top AI researchers are leaving their jobs as the industry shifts toward making more money.
Hitzig's warning about ads and AI
Hitzig helped shape how OpenAI builds and prices its models.
In her New York Times essay, she warned that ads could mean "Advertising built on that archive creates a potential for manipulating users in ways we don't have the tools to understand," raising big questions about privacy and trust in AI.
The bigger picture: an exodus of experts
OpenAI recently shut down its Mission Alignment team and saw several leaders depart.
Across the industry, researchers at Anthropic have also quit over safety worries and concerns about where AI is headed, while departures at xAI did not publicly cite safety concerns.
The message: many experts aren't comfortable with how fast things are changing—or who benefits most from those changes.