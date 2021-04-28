Truecaller makes it easier to contact designated Indian COVID-19 hospitals

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 11:46 pm

Popular caller identification app Truecaller is adding a directory of designated COVID-19 hospitals in India.

The COVID Hospital Directory will be available to all Indian users of the Android app, irrespective of whether or not they are subscribed to the app's Premium and Gold plans.

The feature has been unveiled when the country is seeing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

How to access

COVID Hospital Directory information has been sourced from government databases

The COVID Hospital Directory can reportedly be accessed via Truecaller's dialer functionality or using a dedicated menu option that's been added.

The database enlists the phone numbers and addresses of designated COVID-19 hospitals sorted by the cities where they are located.

Truecaller made it clear that although the information has been sourced from official government databases, it doesn't guarantee the availability of hospital beds.

Helping hand

Truecaller is working to add more verified sources: India MD

In a statement, Truecaller's managing director for India, Rishit Jhunjhunwala said that the company wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for COVID-19-related services.

Jhunjhunwala said that this is one of the many ways in which Truecaller is helping with COVID-19 relief efforts.

He said that Truecaller is working to add more verified sources to the list soon.

COVID Hospital Directory will be available via Android app update

Truecaller's COVID Hospital Directory could certainly help scores of Indians who have been running from pillar to post searching for hospital beds for their loved ones.

Truecaller said that its COVID Hospital Directory is being rolled out for the Android app. Users can access the directory after they have updated the app to the latest version through the Google Play Store.

Similar efforts

Twitter had announced a similar vaccine-related information resource this week

Truecaller's latest feature comes at a time when citizens are leveraging social media platforms such as Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram to appeal for help and medical facilities that are in great demand.

Earlier this week, popular microblogging platform, Twitter introduced a COVID-19 vaccine fact box on its mobile app.

It collected and displayed vaccine-related information and tweets from government authorities and medical experts.