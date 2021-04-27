Twitter will display region-specific vaccination information prompt in user timelines

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 12:26 am

On April 26, popular microblogging platform Twitter said that this week, it will display a prompt with region-specific COVID-19 vaccine information at the top of people's timelines.

The company explained that as vaccines become more widely available, it is doing its bit by helping people have access to the latest vaccine information.

Platforms such as Facebook and YouTube have also taken similar measures.

Prompt will contain links to vaccine information, news from experts

Twitter's new prompt takes up around 70 percent of your screen real estate on the app for Android and iOS.

Twitter said the prompt contains "links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts".

Additionally, information is provided about steps to take after getting vaccinated, potential side effects, advice for pregnant people and children, and getting multiple vaccines at once.

Details

Link in prompt redirects to event page with curated tweets

The Verge reported that tapping the link redirects you to a new Twitter event page that shows tweets collected from organizations like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) (in the US) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Twitter's move comes at a time when India's citizens are helping each other out with leads on hospital bed availability, oxygen supplies, and vaccination, among other things.

Helping with hashtags

Filter tweets by location, time to find relevant information easily

Previously, Twitter promoted #COVID19IndiaHelp while highlighting the platform's advanced search feature that lets you filter tweets by time, phrases, specific words, hashtags, and location.

Search filters also let you find tweets mentioning specific accounts.

News18 suggests that location-specific information can be obtained by searching for a hashtag, then tapping on the toggle button on the top right, and turning on "Near You" under Location.

Spreading awareness

Twitter's new prompt opens another direct-to-masses communication channel for authorities

Since coordinating information distribution and verifying its legitimacy can be a challenge on social media, Twitter's initiative is a step in the right direction.

The new prompt acts as another distribution channel using which experts and authorities can directly communicate with the masses to spread awareness, bust myths, and curb misinformation.

Twitter said the prompt will be visible to users starting this week.