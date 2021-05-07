Twitter introduces Tip Jar; allows users to tip favorite accounts

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 01:37 pm

After many rumors and leaks alluding to Twitter testing new means of integrating payments into the platform, Twitter has finally begun testing the Tip Jar feature.

It allows Twitter users to pay their favorite accounts using a number of embedded payment services such as PayPal, Patreon, Bandcamp, Venmo, and Cash App.

Tip Jar is currently rolling out on all mobile devices.

Twitter Post

Twitter showcases how to use the Tip Jar feature

How to tip

Here's how you can tip your favorite Twitter account

Tipping Twitter users is fairly straightforward and involves navigating to the account which has the feature enabled. Tap the money icon next to the user's profile picture.

This allows you to choose from the aforementioned list of payment options enabled by the receiver, and will take you to the payment service, wherein you can conclude the transaction and tip the account.

Quote

Tip Jar is first of many steps to monetize platform

"Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter - with money," wrote Twitter.

Privileged few

Receiving tips limited to influencers and non-profits during initial testing

While anyone can send tips, receiving them is limited to a certain subset of users during this testing phase. An easy way to spot this is with the presence of the Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button of a profile.

As of this writing, only non-profit organizations, journalists, influencers, and select other Twitter accounts with sizeable followers are allowed to receive tips.

Tip worthy

Here's how to check if you're eligible to receive tips

Here's how you can check for the feature and enable it. Navigate to the "Edit Profile" section of the app and you should be able to see the Tip Jar option at the bottom of the page if you are eligible.

Thereafter, it's just a matter of enabling it and entering your username on each of the aforementioned payment gateways you want to integrate.

Expect paywalls

Tip Jar part of Twitter's push to monetize the platform

The Tip Jar is a part of Twitter's renewed push to monetize the platform. It intends to expand the Tip Jar to more users across the platform while covering additional languages as well.

Also in the works is Super Follows, which allows Twitter users to charge followers for extra content. It is also rumored to paywall certain features such as undo delete.