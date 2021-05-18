Home / News / Science News / New Twitter Blue subscription could cost $2.99 per month
Science

New Twitter Blue subscription could cost $2.99 per month

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on May 18, 2021, 12:19 am
New Twitter Blue subscription could cost $2.99 per month
Undo tweet could be included in $2.99 per month Twitter Blue subscription

In March, we reported that microblogging giant Twitter could give users an undo tweet feature to reconsider tweets before posting. The platform was also mulling ways to monetize the service with premium features. It looks like the premium features could be bundled into a subscription called Twitter Blue. The latest development was spotted by reputed application decoder Jane Manchun Wong. Here are more details.

In this article
Going freemium?

New features suggest Twitter wants to reduce ad revenue dependency

In March, Wong spotted a button animation for undoing tweets. The button would let you reconsider your tweet for few seconds before it was posted, like Gmail's undo send. Twitter has tried to reduce dependency on advertiser revenue with alternatives such as Super Follow and Tip Jar. Twitter Blue could become the first social media subscription service offering convenience-oriented features for a recurring fee.

Worth the premium?

Twitter Blue subscribers could unlock ability to bookmark tweets

Wong observed that besides undo tweet, Twitter Blue subscribers could possibly use Collections to curate tweets in separate folders. Over the years, Twitter users have requested their beloved platform to include essentials such as a search bar for DMs on the platform. Reportedly, Collections is also one such feature. Notably though one can achieve similar functionality for free using Pocket or Google Keep.

For power users

Casual Twitter users may not find Blue subscription benefits attractive

According to The Verge, Twitter Blue could be a tiered subscription model where the company offers a clutter-free "premium" experience for the highest-paying subscribers. Wong reported that Twitter Blue could be priced at $2.99 per month for now. Although the fee seems reasonable, Twitter could have a hard time selling Blue to the casual user.

Devoid of ads

Twitter's Scroll acquisition could translate into ad-free Blue subscription tier

Wong noted that the day Twitter acquired Scroll, the company's then-CEO and now Twitter product team member Tony Haile tweeted that Scroll would "integrate into a broader Twitter subscription later in the year." Since Scroll was a $5 per month subscription that removed ads from partner websites, it's reasonable to conclude that Twitter's upcoming membership plans could offer an ad-free experience.

Good signs

No launch timeline confirmed for Twitter Blue, rumored features

The microblogging site declined Engadget's request for comment. It also did not officially commit to a release timeline for the new features or the Twitter Blue subscription. However, Twitter posted a substantial 20 percent jump in the number of monetizable daily active users in April. We believe the statistic is just another sign suggesting that Twitter Blue could be revealed soon.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sony Xperia Ace 2's case renders and specifications leaked

Latest News

Salman's last five films' IMDb ratings didn't even cross 5

Entertainment

Microsoft probed Bill Gates's affair with employee in 2019

Business

Sony Xperia Ace 2's case renders and specifications leaked

Science

'Cinema Bandi' becomes Netflix India's most-popular movie, days after release

Entertainment

'Radhe': Earns nearly Rs. 13cr; makers lodge complaint against piracy

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Sharp AQUOS R6, with 240Hz screen and 1.0-inch camera, announced

Science

AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1 laptop launched in India at Rs. 18,000

Science

What is Amazon miniTV and what can we expect?

Science

ASUS ZenFone 8 to debut in India as ASUS 8Z

Science

Free Photos storage ending; should you pay for Google One?

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Twitter introduces Tip Jar; allows users to tip favorite accounts

Science

Twitter working on feature to tip users for tweets

Science

Was data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users actually leaked?

Science

Twitter confirms undo tweet feature, but it could be paywalled

Science
Trending Topics