Home / News / Technology News / Twitter is welcoming feedback on four new privacy-centric concept features
Technology

Twitter is welcoming feedback on four new privacy-centric concept features

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 10:49 pm
Twitter is welcoming feedback on four new privacy-centric concept features
Twitter showcases four new-privacy centric concept features that could see the light of day

Despite losing its legal shield in India, Twitter continues to consistently add new features to its arsenal. A Twitter executive has detailed multiple privacy and user discovery-related feature concepts, some of which may materialize if Twitter receives positive feedback. The features showcased primarily address the control users can exercise over their account's privacy and how Twitter could become a "healthier" social space. Here's more.

In this article
Protected replies

People Experience Designer Lena Emara unveiled the new concepts

Twitter's People Experience Designer Lena Emara tweeted about four new feature concepts, which the microblogging platform could improve or implement. Today, your tweet replies made from a protected account won't be visible on a non-follower's tweet but the first concept shows a handy notification that reminds you of the limitation while offering an easy switch to a public account.

Account Breadcrumbs

Twitter mulling Instagram-style account switcher feature as well

Another concept feature dubbed "Account Breadcrumbs" lets users with multiple Twitter handles switch between them easily much like on Reddit or Instagram. The screenshots shared by Emara suggest the feature will be accessible from the tweet composition window so you don't have to hold that thought while you switch accounts. Conveniently, the account switcher interface will display each account's name, handle, and privacy status.

Privacy Sets

Privacy Sets lets users select pre-configured privacy setting profiles quickly

Explaining that privacy isn't a one-size-fits-all deal, Emara shared another privacy-centric feature called Privacy Sets. The People Experience Designer said the feature will allow users to verify and modify conversation controls and discoverability settings. Twitter plans to group settings into sets that users can pick from based on their needs. Think of it like notification profiles on iOS 15, but for Twitter's privacy controls.

Discover me, or not

Twitter could let you obscure your account from search results

The final concept feature that Emara shared was named Discover Me. It essentially notifies users each time their account shows up in someone else's search results on Twitter. While Discover Me is reminiscent of a similar LinkedIn feature, Twitter plans to offer users two toggle switches to control their account's visibility in search results and the "Recommended to follow" section on the platform.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hisense launches two new premium 4K Android TVs in India

Latest News

Nissan KICKS is available with benefits worth Rs. 85,000

Auto

New drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic found

Technology

Facebook asked to appear before Delhi panel in riots inquiry

India

Over 7L annual deaths in India linked to abnormal temperature

World

Amazon's first digital center in India launched in Surat

India

Latest Technology News

Hisense launches two new premium 4K Android TVs in India

Technology

Itel launches G-series 4K Android TVs at Rs. 33,000

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on TENAA, key specifications revealed

Technology

OnePlus admits to restricting 9 series' performance for popular apps

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 to feature a custom Dimensity 1200-AI chipset

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Technology

Twitter Spaces now open to accounts with 600+ followers

Technology

NewsBytes Briefing: Twitter will soon have paywalls, and more

Technology

#CES2021: TCL showcases rollable phone concept and scrolling display tech

Technology
Trending Topics