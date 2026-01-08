UIDAI introduces 'Udai' mascot to make Aadhaar easier Technology Jan 08, 2026

UIDAI has rolled out a new mascot called "Udai" to help people better understand and use Aadhaar services.

Unveiled in Kerala by UIDAI Chairman Neelkanth Mishra, Udai's mission is to break down info about Aadhaar updates, authentication, offline verification, and selective sharing of information—making the whole process less confusing.