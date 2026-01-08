UIDAI introduces 'Udai' mascot to make Aadhaar easier
UIDAI has rolled out a new mascot called "Udai" to help people better understand and use Aadhaar services.
Unveiled in Kerala by UIDAI Chairman Neelkanth Mishra, Udai's mission is to break down info about Aadhaar updates, authentication, offline verification, and selective sharing of information—making the whole process less confusing.
Udai: Your friendly Aadhaar guide
Think of Udai as your go-to buddy for navigating all things Aadhaar.
The mascot will explain how to update details, choose verification methods, and engage in selective sharing of information.
UIDAI hopes this makes Aadhaar services feel more approachable and citizen-friendly.
Designed by the people, for the people
Udai isn't just a random cartoon—it was created through national competitions on MyGov that drew 875 entries from students and designers across India.
Arun Gokul from Thrissur designed the winning mascot; Riya Jain from Bhopal came up with the name.
It's a real crowd-sourced effort!