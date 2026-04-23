UK government says 500,000 biobank records listed on Alibaba China
Technology
500,000 people's medical info from the UK Biobank ended up for sale on Alibaba's website in China.
The data, which includes things like age and gender (but not names or addresses), was downloaded by accredited organizations, not hackers, according to the UK government.
UK Biobank tightens security checks
UK Biobank's CEO, Professor Sir Rory Collins, says everyone's data is still anonymous and thanked both UK and Chinese authorities (plus Alibaba) for acting fast to remove the listings.
Three academic institutions lost access due to breaking their contract, and now the Biobank is stepping up security checks and monitoring downloads more closely.