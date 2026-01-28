UK may let publishers say "no thanks" to Google's AI summaries

Why should you care?

If these rules go through, publishers could pick exactly which parts of their sites Google can't use for AI—without hurting their search rankings.

Google would also need to be more transparent and fair about how it uses content.

As CMA chief Sarah Cardell puts it, this is about giving businesses "more choice and control" and "a fairer deal for content publishers."

With Google making at least £20bn a year from UK ads, these changes could help keep news sources sustainable—even as AI gets smarter.