UK plans Crown Courts AI trial to tackle 80,000 cases Technology Jun 09, 2026

The UK plans to trial AI-powered legal assistants in Crown Courts to help sort through a massive pileup of over 80,000 criminal cases, more than double what it was back in 2019.

These smart tools will scan case files, spot which ones are ready for trial, and group similar hearings, all with the goal of speeding things up for everyone involved.

Justice Secretary David Lammy is set to introduce the project at London Tech Week, saying it's time for the justice system to catch up with tech.