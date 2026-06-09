UK plans Crown Courts AI trial to tackle 80,000 cases
The UK plans to trial AI-powered legal assistants in Crown Courts to help sort through a massive pileup of over 80,000 criminal cases, more than double what it was back in 2019.
These smart tools will scan case files, spot which ones are ready for trial, and group similar hearings, all with the goal of speeding things up for everyone involved.
Justice Secretary David Lammy is set to introduce the project at London Tech Week, saying it's time for the justice system to catch up with tech.
Probation AI rollout draws expert caution
Probation officers are also getting an AI transcription tool that will automatically record chats with offenders and cut down on paperwork.
While some experts see the benefits, like less admin work and faster processes, they're urging caution.
Ian Jeffery from the Law Society wants transparency around how these tools are tested, and Andrew Thomas KC reminds everyone that criminal cases still require human judgment and careful assessment of evidence, and that AI should support legal professionals rather than replace them.