Science

Ulefone Armor 11T 5G, with thermal imaging camera, goes official

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 29, 2021, 08:31 pm
Chinese tech giant Ulefone has launched its latest rugged smartphone, called the Armor 11T 5G. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MIL-STD-810G certified body, quad rear cameras, a thermal imaging camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, and a 5,200mAh battery. However, the pricing details of the handset have not been announced yet. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

The Ulefone Armor 11T 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bezels, a chunky body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an oleophobic coating on top. It comes with an IP68-rated dust and water resistance as well as a MIL-STD-810G certified build quality. It is offered in a Black color option.

Camera

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Ulefone Armor 11T 5G comes with a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary camera, a 2MP macro shooter, a 2MP depth lens, and a thermal imaging sensor. Up front, a 16MP selfie snapper is available. The thermal camera can identify objects and create thermal images based on their temperature. It has a measurable temperature range of -10℃ to 400℃.

Internals

It draws power from a Dimensity 800 chipset

The Ulefone Armor 11T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Ulefone Armor 11T 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Ulefone Armor 11T 5G are yet to be announced. However, considering the given specifications, it is likely to start at around $600 (roughly Rs. 43,500). Pre-orders for the handset will open on June 7 via e-commerce platform Banggood.

