University of Bonn finds kitchen sponges release microplastics during dishwashing

Scientists measured 0.68-4.21g/year microplastics with SpongeBot

Using a SpongeBot (yes, really), scientists discovered that kitchen sponges used by a person could release between 0.68 and 4.21gm of microplastics every year, depending on what it's made from.

Sponges with less plastic content shed fewer particles.

The study highlights why we need smarter product designs and more awareness about how everyday stuff impacts the planet, even something as ordinary as a sponge.