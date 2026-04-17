US school districts adopt AI tools to reduce spending
With budgets stretched thin, more US schools are turning to AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Google Gemini to help manage costs and plan smarter.
Broward County Public Schools, Florida, used Copilot to dig into their spending and ended up saving $12 million in just a year.
Other districts, like Miami-Dade and Fairfax County, are also using AI for everything from tracking enrollment trends to streamlining administrative work.
OpenAI offers ChatGPT free to teachers
Even though tech spending in schools topped $30 billion in 2024, fewer than one in 10 schools actually use AI tools regularly. Privacy worries and lack of training are slowing things down.
Only about one-third of US public schools had formal AI policies during the 2024-2025 academic year.
To help out, OpenAI is making ChatGPT free for teachers until June 2028, hoping more classrooms can give these tools a try.
Schools are also testing out specialized AI apps to boost learning and make things run more smoothly behind the scenes.