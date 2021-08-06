Home / News / Technology News / Make JioFiber video calls on TV using phones: Here's how
Make JioFiber video calls on TV using phones: Here's how

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 01:46 pm
Make JioFiber video calls on TV using phones: Here's how
Here’s how to use your phone as webcam for JioFiber video calls on TV

Indian telecom major Reliance Jio has pulled off another smartly implemented feature, this time for enabling Jio Fiber users to participate in video calls using their TVs without the need for a dedicated webcam. The new feature called "Camera For Mobile" converts Android and iOS devices into portable webcams that enable video calling on TVs. The underlying technology isn't particularly complicated either. Here's more.

JioJoin app is available for both Android and iOS

Jio will use the JioJoin app to enable the TV video calling feature. JioJoin was formerly known as the JioCall app. It can be downloaded for free from the Play Store for Android devices running version 6.0 or newer of the operating system. iOS users can download this app from the App Store provided the device is running iOS version 10 or newer.

Using JioJoin, phone can serve as webcam for video conferences

The JioJoin app provides the TV a video and audio input for the video call over a WiFi stream. It does so under the Jio Fiber Voice service that comes bundled with Jio Fiber subscriptions. Under the hood, the feature probably uses VoIP technology. Notably, Jio also uses the technology to improve voice clarity over regular calls between two phones.

If you're a Jio Fiber user, here's how you can make video calls on your TV. First off, download the JioJoin app on your Android or iOS mobile device. Also, download your unique 10-digit Jio Fiber number. Configure this number on your freshly downloaded JioJoin app. This essentially makes your phone a companion device for your Jio Fiber connection.

Camera on Mobile feature works best with 5GHz WiFi: Jio

Now, head to the JioJoin app's settings on your mobile device and select the "Camera on Mobile" feature. Now your Android or iOS device should function as a portable webcam and microphone for when you place video calls using your TV. However, there might be an audio/video lag if you don't switch your WiFi modem to the 5GHz band as per Jio's recommendation.

Iriun Webcam works similarly, but for desktops

Interestingly, you can also use a similar app called Iriun Webcam to make your phone function as a webcam when you're on Zoom Meetings on a computer. The only prerequisite is that your phone and computer should have the corresponding Iriun Webcam program installed and running while they share the same WiFi network. Iriun Webcam supports Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Ubuntu systems.

Google Pixel 5a to debut on August 26 for $450

