VAIO Z (2021) launched in India at Rs. 3.53 lakh

Harshita Malik
May 19, 2021
VAIO Z (2021) launched in India at Rs. 3.53 lakh
VAIO Z (2021), with carbon fiber body, debuts in India

As an addition to its portfolio of high-end laptops, VAIO has unveiled the VAIO Z (2021) in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.53 lakh. The device comes with premium features, including a 3D contoured carbon fiber body, smudge-proof keycaps, a 4K display, an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, and improved login measures such as face recognition. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 14.0-inch Ultra-HD screen

The VAIO Z (2021) has a thin and slim construction with a 180-degree hinge design. It features a carbon fiber body, narrow bezels on the sides, a built-in fingerprint scanner, a full-sized backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad. It bears a 14.0-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) display and is offered in a single Signature Black color option. The laptop tips the scales at 1.06kg.

It runs on Windows 10 Pro

VAIO Z (2021) runs on an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, combined with 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It boots Windows 10 Pro and packs a 53Wh battery with up to 10-hours of usage and 65W fast-charging.

The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The VAIO Z (2021) houses a host of I/O ports, including a SuperSpeed USB 4 port, a DisplayPort, a USB Power Delivery port, two Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The device is also equipped with a 2MP webcam and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

VAIO Z (2021): Pricing and availability

As for the pocket-pinch, the VAIO Z (2021) is priced at Rs. 3.53 lakh and is currently up for grabs in India via Amazon. Buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions via SBI credit cards.

