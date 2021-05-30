Home / News / Science News / Valve is reportedly working on Switch-like portable gaming hardware
Valve is reportedly working on Switch-like portable gaming hardware

Digital video game distribution company Valve is reportedly working on the prototype of a portable hardware device, much like Nintendo Switch, that will allow Steam users to move away from their gaming rigs and play video games on the go. According to Ars Technica, Valve has dropped a new hardware-related code into the latest version of its Steam digital game distribution platform.

Evidence

References to 'SteamPal' found in latest Steam distribution code

Recently, SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik tweeted that there is a change in Steam's updated code with the name "SteamPal" pointing to the possibility of a handheld Steam console. He also added that in September 2020, a similar reference to "Neptune" was discovered in the application code, which later appeared with a "Neptune Optimized Games" string. However, the device's final name is not confirmed yet.

Features

The device will work like a Nintendo Switch

SteamPal is rumored to be an "all-in-one PC with gamepad controls and a touchscreen." It will reportedly work like the Nintendo Switch, albeit with no removable components like its "Joy-Con" controllers. Likely to be powered by Linux, the device might include an SoC from Intel or AMD. The report also hinted at the option to "dock" to larger monitors through its USB Type-C port.

Expectations

Trackpad is expected to be smaller than Stream Controller's

At least one of the "SteamPal" prototypes is expected to be wider than the Nintendo Switch, allowing more control options packed with a standard range of gamepad buttons and triggers, joystick, and at least one thumb-sized touchpad. Interestingly, its trackpad is expected to be smaller than the pair of trackpads that came standard on every Steam Controller.

Steam co-founder Gabe Newell had dropped hints at recent panel

Launch

New device is expected to be launched by year end

The report suggests that if supply chains remain intact, the device might be launched by end of 2021. Additionally, it also claims that Valve's co-founder Gabe Newell hinted at the device during a panel conversation earlier this month. Newell said, "You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year...," when questioned about the company's plans for console video games.

Unanswered questions

A lot is still unknown about the rumored device

As per the report, it is not clear if Valve will release multiple versions of the handheld console. Meanwhile, its cost and whether it will prefer game streaming over digital downloads are also unknown. However, game streaming is a boon for handheld devices as it offloads computationally intensive tasks onto remote servers while offering improved graphics and better battery life.

