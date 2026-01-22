Vast's Haven-1 space station is getting ready for 2027

Building Haven-1 happens in three steps: first, the team installs systems for life support, cooling, and propulsion—these systems will undergo pressure, leak, and functional testing. Next comes the tech for navigation and air quality. The last step adds living spaces, protection against space debris, and big solar panels to power everything.

Why this matters: stepping stone to bigger things

Haven-1 isn't just a one-off—it's practice for an even bigger project called Haven-2, which aims to keep people living in space long-term.

A nominal two-week mission with four astronauts is planned with SpaceX, but the inaugural flight could be uncrewed as the company may first verify pressurization and attitude control.

Vast is aiming to launch in early 2027.