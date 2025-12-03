VIT-Chennai builds smart chip for portable health gadgets

The RoI chip blends analog and digital circuits to process signals from sensors that track heart rate, blood pressure, and other vital stats. It uses 14% less power and offers a 4% reduction in delay—great news for battery-powered devices like glucose meters and e-stethoscopes.

Smarter design = better performance

Thanks to its dual design style, the chip combines analog and digital processing on a single piece of silicon.

This cuts down on extra parts, boosts efficiency, and speeds things up—making it a strong pick for the next wave of compact medical gadgets.