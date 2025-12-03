VIT-Chennai builds smart chip for portable health gadgets
VIT Chennai has developed a new Mixed-Signal Readout Interface (RoI) chip, designed to power portable self-diagnostic medical devices.
Unveiled at the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this homegrown technology represents a significant step in indigenous healthcare semiconductor development.
What makes this chip special?
The RoI chip blends analog and digital circuits to process signals from sensors that track heart rate, blood pressure, and other vital stats.
It uses 14% less power and offers a 4% reduction in delay—great news for battery-powered devices like glucose meters and e-stethoscopes.
Smarter design = better performance
Thanks to its dual design style, the chip combines analog and digital processing on a single piece of silicon.
This cuts down on extra parts, boosts efficiency, and speeds things up—making it a strong pick for the next wave of compact medical gadgets.