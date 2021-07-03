Home / News / Technology News / Vivo S10 spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1100 chipset
Vivo S10 spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1100 chipset

Harshita Malik
Vivo S10 spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1100 chipset
Vivo S10's Geekbench listing reveals key specifications

Vivo is working on a new S-series smartphone, called the S10. In the latest development, the handset (model number V2121A) has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the Vivo S10 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and it will run on Android 11. Here are more details.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much did Vivo S10 score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform. It evaluates a chipset's multi-core and single-core performances by running a range of instructions and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench. According to the Geekbench listing, the Vivo S10 has achieved a single-core score of 647 and a multi-core score of 2,398.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

The Vivo S10 is expected to feature a wide notch for dual front cameras, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will bear a triple camera unit. The handset might sport a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 404ppi, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Information

A 64MP main camera is expected

The Vivo S10 will likely offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there will be a 44MP (f/2.3) and an 8MP (f/2.3) dual-lens setup.

Internals

The phone is rumored to support 44W fast-charging

The Vivo S10 shall draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo S10: Pricing

The official pricing information of the Vivo S10 is yet to be announced. However, considering its specifications, it could be priced at around Rs. 30,000.

