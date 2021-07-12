Vivo S10 spotted on TENAA certification site, key specifications revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 12:40 am

Vivo S10 appears on TENAA with a 6.44-inch screen and 3,970mAh battery

Vivo is all prepared to launch its S10 series of smartphones in China on July 15. The line-up will include the vanilla S10 and S10 Pro models. In the latest development, the Vivo S10 has appeared on China's TENAA certification platform with model number V2121A, revealing that it will offer a 6.44-inch display, Android 11 support, and a 3,970mAh battery.

Design and display

It will sport a 90Hz OLED screen

The Vivo S10 is expected to feature a wide notch with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Dimensions-wise, it will be 7.29mm thick.

Information

The phone will house dual selfie cameras

The Vivo S10 will likely have a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will get a 44MP (f/2.0) and an 8MP (f/2.3) dual-lens setup.

Internals

It will be backed by a Dimensity 1100 chipset

The Vivo S10 would draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will shall on Android 11-based Origin OS and house a 3,970mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo S10: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Vivo S10 will be announced at the time of launch on July 15. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30,000.