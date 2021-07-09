Vivo S10 and S10 Pro will debut on July 15

Vivo S10 series will be launched in China on July 15

Vivo is all set to launch its latest S10 and S10 Pro smartphones in China on July 15. The company has also shared some posters of the Pro version, revealing its design and camera details. It will come with dual selfie cameras, a 108MP triple rear camera unit, an Extended RAM feature, and a gradient-colored rear panel. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The devices will flaunt a lightweight design

The Vivo S10 and S10 Pro will feature a wide notch with slim bezels, a metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The display details of the duo are unclear as of now but the vanilla S10 is rumored to sport a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The S10 Pro will boast a 108MP main camera

The Vivo S10 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The S10 Pro will be equipped with a 108MP main sensor and two other unknown lenses. For selfies, they will offer dual cameras, including a 44MP primary lens. The phones will also offer a Selfie Portrait mode.

Internals

They will run on Android 11 OS

The Vivo S10 series is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. They should boot Android 11-based Origin OS. The vanilla S10 is rumored to pack a 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Details regarding the S10 Pro's battery and charging capabilities are unclear as of now.

Information

Vivo S10 and S10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo S10 and S10 Pro smartphones will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for July 15. However, considering the rumored specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 30,000.