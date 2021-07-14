Home / News / Technology News / Vivo S10 Pro spotted on Google Play Console; specifications leaked
Technology

Vivo S10 Pro spotted on Google Play Console; specifications leaked

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 12:06 am
Vivo S10 Pro spotted on Google Play Console; specifications leaked
Vivo S10 Pro gets listed on Google Play Console

Vivo is gearing up to launch the S10 series of smartphones in China on July 15. The line-up will likely include the vanilla S10 and S10 Pro models. The latter has now been spotted on Google Play Console with model number V2121A. The listing suggests that the S10 Pro will come with a Dimensity 1100 chipset, a Full-HD+ display, and 12GB of RAM.

In this article
Design and display

A 6.52-inch screen is expected

The Vivo S10 Pro will feature a wide notch for the dual front cameras, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it shall pack a triple camera unit. The device will sport a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 480ppi.

Information

The phone will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Vivo S10 Pro is expected to have a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will get a 44MP (f/2.0) and an 8MP (f/2.3) dual-lens setup.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery

The Vivo S10 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Origin OS and house a 4,200mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo S10 Pro: Pricing

Vivo will announce the official pricing details of the S10 Pro at the time of its launch on July 15. However, considering the specifications and features, it should be priced at around Rs. 35,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could debut in India in August

Latest News

England chase down 332-run target against Pakistan: Records broken

Sports

Prashant Kishor meets Gandhis; 'good news' for Punjab Congress expected

Politics

OPPO Reno6 5G to feature a Dimensity 900 chipset

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could debut in India in August

Technology

TECNO POVA 2 teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

Latest Technology News

Samsung reveals its automotive image sensor; signs pact with Tesla

Technology

Realme Watch 2 Pro teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's prices tipped

Technology

Prior to launch, Vivo Y72 5G's full specifications leaked

Technology

Realme's first laptop will look like Apple's MacBook Pro

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Vivo S10 spotted on TENAA certification site, key specifications revealed

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Pro tipped to start at around Rs. 39,000

Technology

Vivo S10 spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1100 chipset

Technology

Vivo V21 Pro tipped to debut in India in July

Technology
Trending Topics