Home / News / Technology News / Vivo S10 series, with 44MP dual selfie cameras, goes official
Technology

Vivo S10 series, with 44MP dual selfie cameras, goes official

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 11:53 am
Vivo S10 series, with 44MP dual selfie cameras, goes official
Vivo S10 and S10 Pro launched in China

Vivo has launched its latest S10 and S10 Pro smartphones in China. The line-up starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300) and will go on sale starting July 23. As for the key highlights, both the handsets offer an AMOLED display, a 44MP dual selfie camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, and a 4,050mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phones have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Vivo S10 and S10 Pro feature a wide notch with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The duo is offered in Black, White, Lime, and Radiant color options.

Cameras

The S10 Pro flaunts a 108MP main camera

The Vivo S10 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The Vivo S10 Pro sports a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.9) main sensor. For selfies, both the devices have a 44MP (f/2.0) primary snapper and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens on the front.

Internals

They offer 44W fast-charging support

The Vivo S10 and S10 Pro draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Vivo S10 and S10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Vivo S10 is priced at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 32,200) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The S10 Pro costs CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 39,000) for the solo 12GB/256GB version. The smartphones are already up for pre-orders in China via Vivo's official website and will go on sale from July 23 onwards.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tencent's facial scans will catch Chinese children gaming at night

Latest News

Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022

Entertainment

We need more representation of South Asians: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Entertainment

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai; local train services hit

Mumbai

MP well collapse: Three bodies retrieved; search operation on

India

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Latest Technology News

Redmi 10 bags multiple certifications; tipped to offer 50MP camera

Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme GT Master Edition's design, specifications revealed

Technology

WhatsApp finally unveils much-awaited beta version for multi-device support

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to debut on July 21

Technology

Latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update includes in-game Tesla Gigafactory, vehicles

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Vivo S10 and S10 Pro will debut on July 15

Technology

Vivo Y72 5G to debut in India on July 15

Technology

Vivo X60t Pro+, with Snapdragon 888 processor, launched

Technology

Vivo Y53s 5G, with Snapdragon 480 processor, goes official

Technology

Vivo Mobiles News

Vivo Y72 5G launched in India at Rs. 21,000

Technology

Vivo S10 Pro spotted on Google Play Console; specifications leaked

Technology

Prior to launch, Vivo Y72 5G's full specifications leaked

Technology

Vivo S10 spotted on TENAA certification site, key specifications revealed

Technology

Vivo Y53s 4G, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official

Technology
Trending Topics