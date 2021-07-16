Vivo S10 series, with 44MP dual selfie cameras, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 11:53 am

Vivo S10 and S10 Pro launched in China

Vivo has launched its latest S10 and S10 Pro smartphones in China. The line-up starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300) and will go on sale starting July 23. As for the key highlights, both the handsets offer an AMOLED display, a 44MP dual selfie camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, and a 4,050mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Vivo S10 and S10 Pro feature a wide notch with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The duo is offered in Black, White, Lime, and Radiant color options.

Cameras

The S10 Pro flaunts a 108MP main camera

The Vivo S10 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The Vivo S10 Pro sports a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.9) main sensor. For selfies, both the devices have a 44MP (f/2.0) primary snapper and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens on the front.

Internals

They offer 44W fast-charging support

The Vivo S10 and S10 Pro draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Vivo S10 and S10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Vivo S10 is priced at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 32,200) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The S10 Pro costs CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 39,000) for the solo 12GB/256GB version. The smartphones are already up for pre-orders in China via Vivo's official website and will go on sale from July 23 onwards.