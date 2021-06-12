Home / News / Science News / Vivo releases Android 11 update for V15 smartphone in India
Science

Vivo releases Android 11 update for V15 smartphone in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 12:57 am
Vivo releases Android 11 update for V15 smartphone in India
Vivo V15 receives Funtouch OS 11 update in India

Vivo has started releasing the Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update for its V15 model in India. As per the reports, the firmware is in testing phase and only limited users will get the update. A wider release will happen if no major bugs are detected. The changelog is unavailable right now but the update should bring all the features of Funtouch OS 11.

In this article
Highlights

Here are some noteworthy features of Funtouch OS 11

Funtouch OS is Vivo's custom UI skin based on the Android OS. The latest version, called Funtouch OS 11, offers a refreshed UI, Always-on Display support with customized styles and effects, Jovi Home shortcut panel, and a new gallery app with AI Editor, HD Restoration, and AI Image Matting functions. It also has an iManager, S-capture for screen recording, and an Ultra Game Mode.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo V15 features a notch-less, edge-to-edge screen with a noticeable bottom bezel and a pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in four color options.

Information

It is equipped with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera

The Vivo V15 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 24MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset

The Vivo V15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
POCO X3 GT receives multiple certifications, global launch imminent

Latest News

Mahindra XUV700 spotted testing in India; rear section revealed

Auto

POCO X3 GT receives multiple certifications, global launch imminent

Science

It's a wrap: Netflix ends 'Geeked Week' in style!

Entertainment

JNU students booked for 'breaking into library, manhandling guards'

India

2nd Test: NZ strong in their reply to England's 303

Sports

Latest Science News

Redmi Note 10 series crosses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

Science

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month

Science

OnePlus releases June 2021 update for 8 series, 8T smartphones

Science

ASUS introduces new gaming laptops with 11th-generation Core H-series processors

Science

Move over consoles, Microsoft will now develop Xbox streaming sticks

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Vivo Y73 tipped to debut in India at Rs. 21,000

Science

OnePlus 9 Pro receives HDR video recording feature via update

Science

Vivo Y73 officially teased in India; launch imminent

Science

Vivo Y70t 5G, with Exynos 880 processor, launched in China

Science
Trending Topics