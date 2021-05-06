Vivo V21 5G is now available in India via Flipkart

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 06:45 pm

Vivo V21 5G has gone on sale in India today i.e. May 6. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 29,990 and is up for grabs via Flipkart, Vivo's official site, and partner retail stores.

As for the key highlights, the device offers a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a Dimensity 800U processor, and an Extended RAM feature.

Design and display

The phone comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo V21 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.

The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It comes in Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, and Arctic White color options.

Information

It boasts of a 44MP selfie camera with OIS support

The Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it offers a 44MP (f/2.0) snapper with support for OIS and dual-LED flash.

Internals

It is fueled by a Dimensity 800U processor

The Vivo V21 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Vivo V21 5G: Pricing and availability

Vivo V21 5G costs Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Buyers can get Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions. Vivo is also offering an extra bonus of up to Rs. 2,000 off by exchanging an old smartphone.

It is available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and other offline channels.