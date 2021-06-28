Vivo V21 Pro tipped to debut in India in July

Vivo is working to expand its V21 series of smartphones with a new V21 Pro model. In the latest development, 91mobiles has reported that the V21 Pro will be launched in India by the end of July. It is expected to sport a 6.44-inch display, a Dimensity 800U chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will likely offer a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo V21 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole or waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it might pack a quad camera module. The device shall bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

The phone will flaunt a 44MP selfie camera

The Vivo V21 Pro is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will get a 44MP front-facing camera.

Internals

Under the hood, it will boot Android 11

The Vivo V21 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and house a 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo V21 Pro: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Vivo V21 Pro are unclear as of now. However, given the expected specifications and features, it is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000.