Vivo V21 series, with 44MP selfie camera, launched in Malaysia

Vivo has launched its V21 series of smartphones in Malaysia, including the V21, V21 5G, and V21e models.

As for the highlights, the handsets have an AMOLED display, a 44MP selfie snapper, an octa-core chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The V21 5G, which will debut in India on April 29, mirrors the 4G model in all aspects, except the network compatibility.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones flaunt a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo V21, V21 5G, and V21e feature a waterdrop notch display, a prominent bottom bezel, a slim body, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

The handsets bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and up to 500-nits of typical brightness.

The V21 also offers a 90Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

They sport a 64MP main camera

Vivo V21 and V21e pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 and f/1.9 apertures, respectively, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter.

On the front, they have a 44MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper with autofocus. The V21e lacks the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for the front camera, which is offered in the V21 model.

Internals

They boot Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo V21, V21 5G, and V21e are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U and a Snapdragon 720G chipset, respectively, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

They run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the trio offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Details

Vivo V21 and V21e: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the V21 costs MYR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and is offered in Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White, and Dusk Blue shades.

Meanwhile, V21e costs MYR 1,299 (around Rs. 23,600) and comes in Diamond Flare and Roman Black colors.

The pricing details of V21 5G are yet to be revealed.