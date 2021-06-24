Home / News / Technology News / Vivo V21e 5G goes official in India at Rs. 25,000
Vivo V21e 5G goes official in India at Rs. 25,000

Written by
Harshita Malik
Jun 24, 2021
Vivo V21e 5G launched in India with a Dimensity 700 chipset

Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones, Vivo has launched its V21e 5G handset in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 24,990. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 6.44-inch display, a 64MP dual rear camera system, a Dimensity 700 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is offered in two color options

The Vivo V21e 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a dual camera module. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, and is available in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz color variants. Dimensions-wise, it measures 160.63x73.91x7.79mm and weighs 167 grams.

There is a 64MP main camera

The Vivo V21e 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

The phone runs on Android 11

The Vivo V21e 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Vivo V21e 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo V21e 5G has been priced at Rs. 24,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. It is up for grabs via the company's official e-store as well as Amazon. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,500 cashback with HDFC credit and debit cards.

