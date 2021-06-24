Vivo V21e 5G goes official in India at Rs. 25,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 06:23 pm

Vivo V21e 5G launched in India with a Dimensity 700 chipset

Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones, Vivo has launched its V21e 5G handset in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 24,990. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 6.44-inch display, a 64MP dual rear camera system, a Dimensity 700 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is offered in two color options

The Vivo V21e 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a dual camera module. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, and is available in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz color variants. Dimensions-wise, it measures 160.63x73.91x7.79mm and weighs 167 grams.

There is a 64MP main camera

The Vivo V21e 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone runs on Android 11

The Vivo V21e 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Vivo V21e 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo V21e 5G has been priced at Rs. 24,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. It is up for grabs via the company's official e-store as well as Amazon. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,500 cashback with HDFC credit and debit cards.