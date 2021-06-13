Home / News / Science News / Vivo V21e 5G to debut in India soon; specifications revealed
Science

Vivo V21e 5G to debut in India soon; specifications revealed

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 01:40 am
Vivo V21e 5G to debut in India soon; specifications revealed
Vivo V21e 5G to be launched in India soon

Vivo had announced the V21e smartphone in Malaysia in April. Now, according to 91mobiles, the company is gearing up to launch a 5G version of the handset in the Indian market soon. As per the report, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, an AMOLED display, and a 32MP selfie camera. The handset was earlier spotted on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will feature a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo V21e 5G will sport a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it is said to offer a dual camera unit. However, the 4G variant has a triple-lens setup. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It might also have an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

It will offer a 64MP main camera

The Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will provide 44W fast-charging support

The Vivo V21e 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo V21e 5G: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Vivo V21e 5G model. However, it will be cheaper than the Vivo V21 5G, which starts at Rs. 29,990 in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Infinix NOTE 10 to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Latest News

UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat Russia: Records broken

Sports

Triumph commences deliveries of Trident 660 motorcycle in India

Auto

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV sold out; second batch coming in 2022

Auto

1st Test, South Africa beat West Indies: Records broken

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: England in trouble against New Zealand

Sports

Latest Science News

Infinix NOTE 10 to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Science

Samsung Galaxy M32 tipped to start at around Rs. 15,000

Science

NASA inviting proposals for two private astronaut missions to ISS

Science

Government claims Co-WIN data of 150 million Indians wasn't leaked

Science

Samsung Tab S7 FE's India launch set for June 23

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Vivo Y73 tipped to debut in India at Rs. 21,000

Science

Vivo Y53s 5G, with Snapdragon 480 processor, goes official

Science

POCO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India at Rs. 14,000

Science

Vivo Y73 officially teased in India; launch imminent

Science
Trending Topics