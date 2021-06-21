Vivo V21e 5G to debut in India on June 24

Vivo V21e 5G to be launched in India on June 24

Vivo will launch its V21e 5G smartphone in India on June 24, the company has confirmed. It will be positioned lower than the V21 5G handset and is tipped to be priced at Rs. 24,990. The V21e 5G will offer an AMOLED display, a Dimensity 700 processor, a dual rear camera module, and 44W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo V21e 5G is said to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will have a dual camera unit. The device will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be 7.67mm thick and weigh 165 grams.

A 32MP selfie camera is expected

The Vivo V21e 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

The phone will house a 4,000mAh battery

The Vivo V21e 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it shall run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vivo V21e 5G: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the V21e 5G in India will be announced during the June 24 launch event. As per the latest tip-off, it will be priced at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB/128GB model.