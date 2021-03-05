Vivo X60 series to debut in India later this month

Vivo X60 series will arrive in India sometime later this month, according to Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy at Vivo India. The line-up includes X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ models, which are already available in China.
They handsets come with a 120Hz screen, a top-tier chipset, up to quad rear cameras, and up to 55W fast-charging support.
Vivo X60 series sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a metal-glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras.
The handsets sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
The are offered in While, Dark Blue, Orange, Aurora, and Gray color options.
Cameras
Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 50MP main camera
The Vivo X60 is equipped with a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP portrait lens. The X60 Pro offers a similar module but with an additional 8MP periscope lens.
The X60 Pro+ packs a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP periscope camera.
For selfies, the smartphones sport a 32MP front-facing snapper.
Internals
The handsets boot Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0
Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are powered by an Exynos 1080 processor, while the X60 Pro+ is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
They come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0.
The vanilla model houses a 4,300mAh battery whereas the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ handsets pack a 4,200mAh battery.
Information
Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+: Pricing and availability
The pricing details of the Vivo X60 series in India will be unveiled at the time of the launch. In China, the X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ start at CNY 3,500 (Rs. 40,000), CNY 4,500 (Rs. 51,000), and CNY 4,998 (Rs. 56,500), respectively.