Vivo X60 series launched in India, starts at Rs. 38,000

The Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ models come with built-in Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 technology, which is supported by Pixel Sift imaging and VIS 5-axis stabilization. This technology provides ultra-stable high-resolution shots with better color accuracy and also works with tripods.
'Virtual RAM' technology uses the internal storage of the device as random access memory to increase the on-board RAM capacity. If you buy an X60 handset with 8GB of RAM, 'Virtual RAM' will access 3GB of internal storage to provide 11GB of total RAM (effective).