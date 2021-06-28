Home / News / Technology News / Vivo X60t Pro+, with Snapdragon 888 processor, launched
Vivo X60t Pro+, with Snapdragon 888 processor, launched

Surbhi Shah
Vivo X60t Pro+, with Snapdragon 888 processor, launched
Vivo X60t Pro+ goes official in China

As an addition to its X60 series of smartphones, Vivo has launched a new X60t Pro+ model in China. It is basically an X60 Pro+ variant with a downgraded portrait camera on the rear. The handset offers an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support, and a 12MP portrait camera versus a 32MP unit on the X60 Pro+.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Vivo X60t Pro+ features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Dark Blue and Classic Orange color options.

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Vivo X60t Pro+ sports a quad rear camera module comprising a Samsung-sourced 50MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto shooter, and a 12MP (f/2.0) portrait lens. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

It boots Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo X60t Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Vivo X60t Pro+: Pricing and availability

The Vivo X60t Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,400) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 69,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is already available for purchase in China via Vivo's official website.

