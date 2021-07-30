Vivo X70 Pro range tipped to cost around Rs. 50,000

Vivo is expected to launch its flagship X70 series of smartphones in India in September, according to 91mobiles. The line-up will include the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ models. The report also claims that the X70 Pro will cost around Rs. 50,000, whereas the X70 Pro+ will be priced at around Rs. 70,000. This means the vanilla X70 will cost under Rs. 50,000.

The handsets will likely have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 series is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will have up to four cameras. The phones might bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The X70 Pro+ model is expected to offer HDR10+ support and 1,300-nits of brightness.

The X70 Pro+ said to flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Vivo X70 series might have a 32MP selfie camera

Vivo X70 will sport a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP tertiary snapper, and a 5MP macro sensor. The X70 Pro might have a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. The Pro+ will pack a 50MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto shooter, and an 8MP periscope lens.

They will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Vivo X70 line-up will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 and might pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the vanilla Vivo X70 will be priced under Rs. 50,000, while the Pro and Pro+ versions will cost around Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 70,0000, respectively. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced in September. Since Vivo is the title sponsor of the 2021 Indian Premier League, the launch could happen before September 19.