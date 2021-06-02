Vivo X70 series to be launched in India in September

As a successor to the X60 series, Chinese tech giant Vivo is working on the X70 series of smartphones. In the latest development, Gizmochina has reported that the line-up will be launched in India in September this year. The company is also said to partner with the Indian Premier League for the launch of the X70 series. Here's our roundup of the X70 model.

It will flaunt a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

Though details about the Vivo X70 are scarce as of now, the handset is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device will likely sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 398ppi.

The phone will have a 48MP primary camera

The Vivo X70 is speculated to offer a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and another 13MP shooter. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Vivo X70 is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and may pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Vivo X70: Pricing

The official pricing information of the Vivo X70 series will be announced at the time of launch, which is reported to happen in September. However, considering the expected specifications, the line-up should start at around Rs. 46,000 for the vanilla X70 model.