Vivo Y12A, with a 5,000mAh battery, launched in Singapore, Thailand

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 07:55 pm

Vivo Y12A launched at around Rs. 10,600

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Vivo has introduced its latest Y12A handset in Singapore and Thailand. It costs THB 4,499 (roughly Rs. 10,600) and seems to be a rebranded version of Vivo Y12s (2021), which went official in May this year. The Y12A is offered with a Snapdragon 439 chipset, a 6.51-inch display, and a dual rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It comes in two color options

The Vivo Y12A features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it packs a rectangular dual-camera module. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Green and Blue color variants.

Information

There is a 13MP main camera

The Vivo Y12A sports a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y12A draws power from a Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging and 5W reverse charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Vivo Y12A: Pricing

As for the pocket pinch, the Vivo Y12A carries a price tag of THB 4,499 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the solo 3GB/32GB model and has currently been unveiled only in Singapore and Thailand.