Prior to launch, Vivo Y12A's key specifications leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 12:05 am

Vivo Y12A may arrive as a rebranded Y12s (2021) smartphone

Vivo is expected to launch a new Y-series smartphone, called the Y12A, in India as well as some other Asian markets. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has leaked the handset's specifications, which resemble the Vivo Y12s (2021) that was recently announced in Vietnam. As per the report, the Vivo Y12A will come with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 439 chipset.

Design and display

The phone may have an LCD display

The Vivo Y12A will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, a vertically-aligned dual camera setup will be available. The handset is said to bear a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information

It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Vivo Y12A is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y12A will be powered by a Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Vivo Y12A: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Vivo Y12A smartphone. For reference, in Vietnam, the Vivo Y12s (2021) carries a price-tag of VND 3,290,000 (around Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB/32GB model.