Vivo Y12G, with Snapdragon 439 processor, launched at Rs. 11,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 11:43 am

Vivo launches Y12G smartphone in India

Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, called the Y12G, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 10,990 and is available via Vivo's official website. The handset shares its design and key specifications with the Vivo Y12A that was launched in Thailand in June. It has an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 439 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Vivo Y12G features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a vertically-aligned dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution. Dimensions-wise, it measures 76.32x8.41x164.41mm and weighs 191g. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y12G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y12G is powered by a Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Vivo Y12G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo Y12G is priced at Rs. 10,990 for its solo 3GB/32GB model. The handset is offered in Glacier Blue and Phantom Black color options. It is available for purchase via Vivo India's official website.