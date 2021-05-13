Vivo Y12s (2021), with Snapdragon 439 chipset, goes official

Vivo Y12s (2021) debuts in Vietnam with Android 11 support

Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Vivo has launched a new Y12s (2021) smartphone in Vietnam. The handset mirrors the last-generation Vivo Y12s in terms of design and features but offers slightly different specifications. It comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

The phone offers an LCD display

The Vivo Y12s (2021) features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Ice Blue and Mysterious Black color options.

It has an 8MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y12s (2021) is equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens along with an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie snapper.

It boots Funtouch OS 11

The Vivo Y12s (2021) is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Vivo Y12s 2021: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y12s (2021) is priced at VND 3,290,000 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for its solo 3GB/32GB model. The handset is available for purchase via e-commerce site FPT Shop.com. Details regarding its availability in India are yet to be revealed.